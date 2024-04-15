Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBOC. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $4,860,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

XBOC stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

