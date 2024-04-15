Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $38.70. 34,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

