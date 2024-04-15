Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Buys £1,797.86 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk purchased 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,275.48).

Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 7,250 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.70), for a total value of £32,625 ($41,292.24).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 505.50 ($6.40) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 481.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 432.91. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 518 ($6.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86. The stock has a market cap of £188.10 million, a P/E ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.73.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Dividend Announcement

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,029.41%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

