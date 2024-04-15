Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires 513,104 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,423,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,261,521.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 413,227 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $59.49 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

