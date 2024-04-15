Insider Buying: Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Purchases £125.76 in Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd purchased 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £125.76 ($159.17).

Hays Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,930.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Hays plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87.10 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.90 ($1.49).

Hays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

