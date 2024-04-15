Insider Buying: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.16. 312,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

