Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,320,179.84 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,423,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,261,521.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

