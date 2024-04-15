Insider Selling: CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Major Shareholder Sells 244,314 Shares of Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $4,404,981.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CPI Card Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $200.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $45.63.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PMTS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMTS. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 5,028.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

See Also

