Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells 13,916 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $219,286.42.

On Monday, February 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $347,760.84.

HashiCorp Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.42. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth $2,722,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

