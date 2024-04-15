Insider Selling: Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Sells 18,745 Shares of Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Batterham sold 18,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,294 ($28.56), for a total value of £430,010.30 ($535,304.74).
Nanoco Group Trading Down 2.6 %
LON NANO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 22.80 ($0.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,857. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.95. The firm has a market cap of £45.41 million, a P/E ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.63. Nanoco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.30).
Nanoco Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nanoco Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.