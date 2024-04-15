Insider Selling: Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Insider Sells 18,745 Shares of Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Batterham sold 18,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,294 ($28.56), for a total value of £430,010.30 ($535,304.74).

Nanoco Group Trading Down 2.6 %

LON NANO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 22.80 ($0.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,857. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.95. The firm has a market cap of £45.41 million, a P/E ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.63. Nanoco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15.19 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.30).

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

