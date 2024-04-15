Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells $89,730.42 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NetApp Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $101.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetApp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $465,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.