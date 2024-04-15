Insider Selling: Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells 41,557 Shares of Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.30), for a total value of £42,803.71 ($54,175.05).

Quilter Stock Performance

LON:QLT opened at GBX 102.10 ($1.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,403.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter plc has a 12 month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.80 ($1.39).

Quilter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Quilter from GBX 95 ($1.20) to GBX 105 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

