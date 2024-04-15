Insider Selling: Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Sells 54,751 Shares of Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.91), for a total transaction of £558,460.20 ($706,822.17).

Shares of SVS stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,026 ($12.99). 71,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,603. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,531.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 991.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 924.66. Savills plc has a 1 year low of GBX 745 ($9.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,104 ($13.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,241.38%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

