Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) PT Raised to $193.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $182.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

