Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $42.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.22.

INTA opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.51. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,163,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283,450.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,163,003.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,283,450.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $392,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,934,604.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200,163 shares of company stock worth $262,243,874. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intapp by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 371,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

