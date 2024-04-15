Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.51

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.51 and last traded at $119.48, with a volume of 33983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Get Integer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer

Integer Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 97,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.