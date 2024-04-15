Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.70 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $12.33 or 0.00019547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.70 billion and approximately $205.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00055608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,710,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,688,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

