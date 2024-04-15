Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after purchasing an additional 514,259 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU stock traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $612.95. The stock had a trading volume of 410,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.87. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
