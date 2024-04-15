Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 1.4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 528,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,034,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUNR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. CPMG Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

