Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,668 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 142,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $309,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

