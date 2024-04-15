Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Down 9.2% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSJT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.83. 21,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.