Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.71

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

