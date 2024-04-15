Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,061 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 77,837 shares.The stock last traded at $48.68 and had previously closed at $48.46.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

