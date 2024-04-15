Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 343,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 164,601 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $17.74.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $878.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
