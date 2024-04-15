Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 343,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 164,601 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $17.74.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $878.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

