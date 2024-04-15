Invesco LLC Acquires 3,347 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.63. 1,046,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,654. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

