Invesco LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $167.46. 1,686,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,714,997. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

