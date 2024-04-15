Invesco LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

EMR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.82. 501,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

