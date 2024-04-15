Invesco LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Invesco LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,906. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

