Invesco LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.18. 5,567,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,595,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

