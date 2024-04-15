Invesco LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $21,993,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.57. 152,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,017. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $324.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.25.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

