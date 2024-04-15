Invesco LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Invesco LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.04. 2,918,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,706. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $168.77 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.11.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

