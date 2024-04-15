Invesco LLC Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

