Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.31. 625,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,640. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

