Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Buys $133,463.33 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $133,463.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,839,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,425,677.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,973 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $29,551.62.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,342 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $115,801.82.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $280,667.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VPV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. 36,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,384. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

