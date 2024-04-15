Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after acquiring an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,686,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.24 and its 200 day moving average is $406.24. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

