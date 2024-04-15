Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.5% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,109,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,834,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.24 and its 200-day moving average is $406.24. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

