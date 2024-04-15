Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,915,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.24. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

