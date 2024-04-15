Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $442.12 and last traded at $439.06. Approximately 13,531,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 44,738,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $438.27.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.28.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
