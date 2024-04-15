Investors Research Corp Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 303,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 780,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
