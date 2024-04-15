Investors Research Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,814,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,050,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $233.91. 120,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,818. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.13 and a 52 week high of $241.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average of $217.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

