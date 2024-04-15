Investors Research Corp Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. 418,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

