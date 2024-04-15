Investors Research Corp Has $702,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.22. 131,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,978. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $108.86 and a 1-year high of $159.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average of $142.04.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

