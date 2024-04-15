Investors Research Corp Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,203. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $508,667.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,685 shares of company stock worth $8,912,661. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

