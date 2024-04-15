Investors Research Corp Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.63. 161,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $136.24 and a 52 week high of $197.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.56.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

