Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.55. 448,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,845. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.37 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

