INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth $882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the third quarter worth $183,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 368.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

INVO stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. INVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.