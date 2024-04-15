Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $55.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $333,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $560,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $333,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,734 shares of company stock worth $4,724,226 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

