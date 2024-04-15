iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 3.2% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 3,489,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,399,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

