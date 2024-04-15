Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.78

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 312484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

