iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $81.14. 1,315,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,831. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

